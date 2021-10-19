Covid vaccination QR codes to be introduced in Guernsey

QR codes to prove people have had both their Covid-19 vaccine doses will be introduced in Guernsey on Friday 22 October.

The QR codes or 2D bar codes can be scanned to confirm the person has been fully jabbed.

It is linked to the NHS Covid Pass system and integrated into the Travel Tracker programme in Guernsey.

Every time the person logs into the Travel Tracker account, the code will automatically update so it is up to date.

While travellers from the Islands have largely managed well when abroad by using the current paper and digital vaccination certificates, the ability to use these new codes will make it even easier for them especially as, more and more, it becomes the norm for travel and attending various events and venues. Jason Moriarty, the States of Guernsey’s Strategic Lead for Operational Delivery

The hope is the codes will be in use in time for half-term but final agreements need to be made and testing completed.