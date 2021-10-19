Jersey's cricketers progress to T20 World Cup global qualifiers

Jersey's cricketers have moved one step closer to reaching the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The islanders have reached the global qualifiers - the final qualifying tournament before the main event.

This afternoon they beat Germany by four wickets to ensure they will be one of two european teams competing at the global event next year.

The result means the islanders are on eight points after four games and are guaranteed to finish at least second.

Once again it was Jersey's bowlers that did the damage. All six bowlers went at less than six runs per over as they reduced Germany to 43-6 before eventually bowling them out for 85. Ben Ward starring as he picked up an impressive 4-18.

In reply Jersey largely cruised to victory, reaching their target with four wickets and 17 balls to spare. Jonty Jenner and Zak Tribe the main contributors with mature knocks of 25.

Jersey can ensure they win the tournament by beating Italy tomorrow morning (October 20).