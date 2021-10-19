Islanders in Jersey are being invited to have their final say on the latest designs of the new hospital as the consultation closes on Friday (22 October).

Currently, over 8,500 people have visited the public exhibition online since the start of the consultation and have left comments on the proposed plans.

Extensive community engagement has helped to design a modern and flexible hospital, and adjacent health campus, which will serve Jersey for many decades to come. The information our design and delivery partner receive during this latest exhibition will help to refine the designs, where necessary, in preparation for next month’s detailed planning submission. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

The final planning application for the new hospital will be submitted in November.

Designers were forced to reduce the size of the site from the stage one plans following stage one of the consultation.

It comes after the States voted to reject the scrutiny panels amendment to cap the budget at £550 million rather than the £804 million proposed by the government.