Nearly two thirds of natural habitat lost in Guernsey in last two decades

Video report by Louisa Britton

Guernsey has lost nearly two thirds of its natural habitats in the last two decades.

Experts say it is already posing a direct threat to the island's wildlife.

Figures seen by ITV Channel reveal a huge decline in the amount of green spaces in the Bailiwick.

The latest figures from Guernsey's habitat survey show that between 1999 and 2018, areas classed as natural habitats on the island have decreased by 63 per cent from 588 hectares to just 216 hectares.

That includes grassland, dunes and coastal heathland which are the places where wildlife thrives the most.

Now campaigners are calling on the Government to do much more to protect the environment.