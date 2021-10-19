More than 21,500 air and sea passengers are expected to travel in and out of Jersey this weekend between Thursday 21 October and Sunday 24 October.

Passengers are being reminded of the safety precautions they need to take if they are travelling and are being urged to allow more time for their journey through the airport.

Facemasks are also still mandatory in the airport, harbour, planes and boats.

When returning to the island, all passengers arriving into Jersey, including residents, will need to complete and submit an online travel form.

This needs to be completed within 48 hours of returning to make the process of returning smoother.

People parking their car at the airport for a minimum of three days can save up to 50% with details found online.