Recruitment drive begins for Guernsey border force staff

Guernsey's Border Agency (GBA) has launched a recruitment drive for people who are up for a new challenge.

The GBA forms part of the Bailiwick's law enforcement and plays a key role in keeping Guernsey, Herm, Alderney and Sark safe.

Every day is different and responsibilities include tackling drug trafficking, financial crime, money laundering, organised smuggling and illegal immigration.

"I mean it's very different from what I was doing before," one customs and excise officer told ITV Channel TV after making the transition from a previous career in finance.

He cannot be named because he works in undercover surveillance.

I was meeting with people in my previous jobs from a business development side but it's a very different perspective here because we are interrogating people, making sure their stories are correct and they are not just telling porky pies to evade customs capture. Customs officer

The customs shed at the harbour is where Border Agency officials spend their time searching vehicles and passengers arriving on the ferry from France and the UK.

One of the key skills they learn is to ask probing questions to find out whether people are carrying something they should not be. Brexit has added a new dimension to the work of customs officers.