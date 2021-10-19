Support available in Channel Islands for young victims of sexual abuse

For children and young people who have experienced abuse and sexual assault, there are various support groups in Jersey and Guernsey which are there to help.

If you are struggling or know somebody that is, here is a list of places you can turn to for support.

The Youth Enquiry Service (YES) - Jersey

The YES Project is part of Jersey Youth Centre. It gives young people free, confidential information, advice and counselling.

Number: 0800 7350 010 (free to call)Email: yes@jys.je

Kooth - Jersey

Kooth gives people between 13 and 25 years old free, anonymous online counselling and support.

Childline - Jersey and Guernsey

Childline is there for children as a free, confidential service anytime of day or night.

It offers people the chance to call, have 1-2-1 chats with counsellors or email to discuss their problems.

Number: 0800 1111

Mind - Jersey

Mind helps to support people living with mental illnesses.

Number: 0800 7359404 (free)

Samaritans - Jersey and Guernsey

You can call the Samaritans for free any time day or night on the number below.

Number: 116 123 free from any phoneEmail: jo@samaritans.orgThere are also some other organisations that can help adults too.