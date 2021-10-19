Travel rules for people coming to Guernsey are changing tomorrow.

From Wednesday 20 October, visitors will be able to fill out their Travel Tracker form up to eight days before arriving on the island.

Currently, the forms can only be filled out two days before arriving on the island.

The States of Guernsey hope the change will give travellers the chance to fill out the form at their convenience.

Passengers have to use the Travel Tracker form to give their travel history for the ten days before arrival in Guernsey.

If plans change, details can be updated by completing a new pre-arrival form.