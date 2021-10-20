140 trees could be felled to make way for new Jersey hospital

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Plans for the approach to Jersey's new hospital could be redrawn after claims that the current proposals will cause "traffic chaos".

The official roads scheme was outlined by the hospital's project team today (20 October).

However, campaigners are concerned about the impact on the environment following the revelation that 140 trees will need to be felled to make way for the new building on the site of the existing Overdale hospital in St Helier.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The roads committee does have a very real concern that the new hospital will create traffic problems for the whole of St Helier and we've asked the minister for infrastructure to widen the remit for the hospital team so that they can consider the impact on the roads and the ring roads of St Helier. Simon Crowcroft, Constable of St Helier

The plans are to be revised and clarified within two weeks before they are put to the government's planning board in November.

The height and size of the proposed hospital were reduced in new designs unveiled last month.

The hospital is expected to cost around £800m to build.