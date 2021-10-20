60mph winds expected across the Channel Islands

Play video

Sophia Bird with the full forecast

Islanders are being warned to expect gale force winds and heavy rain tonight (20 October) as Storm Aurore makes its way across the English Channel.

The storm will bring heavy downpours to all the islands this afternoon and gusts of up to 60mph later in the evening.

Jersey Met has issued an orange wind warning.

Damage to trees is possible and boat owners should check their moorings are secure, with the strongest winds expected close to midnight.

In addition, islanders should ensure that any loose garden furniture is firmly secured.

Guernsey Met have issued tide warnings for tonight and tomorrow morning's high tide.

Guernsey Met warning ahead of the stormy weather predicted for the Channel Islands overnight on Wednesday (20 October). Credit: Guernsey Met

Send your storm pictures to channelweather@itv.com