Digital Covid-19 passports now available for islanders in Jersey

Digital Covid-19 passports are now available for people who were vaccinated in Jersey.

They provide evidence that islanders have been fully-jabbed against coronavirus.

Those eligible will be able to display their Covid Status Certificate as a QR code when travelling abroad.

The codes will be valid for 30 days.

We are aligning with NHSx and the EU Digital Covid Certificate Gateway, so that Jersey’s QR codes can be used for travel in Europe and beyond in the near future. The QR codes are valid for 30 days and at present can be used for domestic events in Scotland and Wales, and in France as part of their Pass Sanitaire scheme. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

To access one, islanders must be registered to YOTI on their mobile phones and have a OneGov account.

Anyone who does not have access to a mobile or the internet should contact the Government of Jersey for help.

Islanders are reminded to always check the Covid-19 policies of the country they are travelling to.

The ability for islanders to save their certificate on their smartphone, for use when devices are offline, is still being developed.

For now, islanders may request a PDF to be emailed to them via OneGov.

I strongly urge Islanders to always check the travel and vaccination requirements of the country they are travelling to in order to ensure all the requirements are met before arriving.” QR codes can be re-issued at any time by logging into one.gov.je or by calling the Coronavirus Helpline to assist. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

QR codes to prove people have had both their Covid-19 vaccine doses will be introduced in Guernsey on Friday 22 October.