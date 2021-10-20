Fine cut for Jersey hotel which broke Covid-19 law

The Royal Yacht Hotel in Jersey has had its £350,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 restrictions reduced to £100,000.

The business launched an appeal against the sentence in September, criticising the process by which the court had reached the higher figure of £350,000. The hotel pleaded guilty to breaking the rules in February.

Between 22 June and 8 September last year, the hotel fully opened its spa, including jacuzzi, steam room and sauna facilities, when it was prohibited to do so under the law.

The fine was reduced today (20 October) as the court agreed that the fine represented a punishment three times higher than the largest ever issued for a health and safety case.

The reduced sum will need to be paid in the next three months.