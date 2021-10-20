Guernsey experiencing sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Guernsey has seen a sharp rise in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19.

Cases have more than doubled from 80 to 219 in the past seven days (leading up to 20 October).

There are currently five islanders in hospital with the virus and a live press conference has been called for tomorrow (22 October).

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, says the focus going forward will be on three main areas:

Accelerating the vaccine booster programme

Increasing lateral flow testing

Updating guidance on the wearing of face coverings

Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink Credit: ITV Channel TV

It was interesting to hear that there is going to be a briefing and the likely outcome of that is to encourage members of the community to be a lot more vigilant about Covid and, if possible, suggestions on when masks might have to be worn - but I'm sure that will come out tomorrow Deputy Yvonne Burford, President of the Scrutiny Management Committee

Play video

In addition, Princess Elizabeth Hospital is experiencing a shortage of beds and there are concerns about the impact on medical resources should the infection rate continue to go up.

It is a concern and it is putting pressure on the hospital. We would very much like to get those residents we have with us at the moment back into their own home or into a care home facility. That would give us a little bit more flexibility. Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Health and Social Care Committee

Tomorrow's briefing will take place at 1pm at Candie Museum.

Rising case numbers are not exclusive to Guernsey, with Jersey and England reporting a similar trend.

Mask wearing has dropped significantly in the UK since 19 July Credit: PA

On Monday (18 October), the UK reported 48,965 new confirmed cases - more than any other country except the US, and more than the EU combined.