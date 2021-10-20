Guernsey experiencing sharp rise in Covid-19 cases
Guernsey has seen a sharp rise in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19.
Cases have more than doubled from 80 to 219 in the past seven days (leading up to 20 October).
There are currently five islanders in hospital with the virus and a live press conference has been called for tomorrow (22 October).
Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, says the focus going forward will be on three main areas:
Accelerating the vaccine booster programme
Increasing lateral flow testing
Updating guidance on the wearing of face coverings
In addition, Princess Elizabeth Hospital is experiencing a shortage of beds and there are concerns about the impact on medical resources should the infection rate continue to go up.
Tomorrow's briefing will take place at 1pm at Candie Museum.
Rising case numbers are not exclusive to Guernsey, with Jersey and England reporting a similar trend.
On Monday (18 October), the UK reported 48,965 new confirmed cases - more than any other country except the US, and more than the EU combined.