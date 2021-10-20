Guernsey issues new safety guidance ahead of Guy Fawkes Night
Guernsey has issued new guidelines to help keep people safe on Guy Fawkes Night.
The States has set up a web form for islanders to declare their plans for 5 or 6 November.
They are warning that fireworks have the potential to "distract and confuse aircrews" and that it is important for the authorities to be made aware ahead of Bonfire Night next month.
Islanders are also being urged not to set off fireworks in public places, such as parks and beaches, and to always read the manufacturer's instructions before using them.
In addition, the government is warning about the importance of keeping sensitive pets in a safe and secure environment and to be mindful of local wildlife, which could be injured.
One suggestion is for people to put wildlife-proof fences up around bonfires to stop wildlife from entering.
Purchasing fireworks from off-island is forbidden in Guernsey and any shipments will be detained by customs officials at the border.
More details can be found on the States of Guernsey website.