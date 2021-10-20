Guernsey issues new safety guidance ahead of Guy Fawkes Night

Guernsey has issued new guidelines to help keep people safe on Guy Fawkes Night.

The States has set up a web form for islanders to declare their plans for 5 or 6 November.

They are warning that fireworks have the potential to "distract and confuse aircrews" and that it is important for the authorities to be made aware ahead of Bonfire Night next month.

It is good etiquette to let your neighbours know what you are planning. If there is livestock in nearby fields let the owners know what you are doing and avoid setting off fireworks late at night. States of Guernsey

Islanders are also being urged not to set off fireworks in public places, such as parks and beaches, and to always read the manufacturer's instructions before using them.

In addition, the government is warning about the importance of keeping sensitive pets in a safe and secure environment and to be mindful of local wildlife, which could be injured.

It is important to keep sensitive pets in a safe and secure environment that will ideally muffle the sounds. However, animals must not be confined to small spaces as confinement heightens their anxiety. For instance, keep your dog in the house, draw the curtains, turn up the television but let the dog wander from room to room as it wants. States of Guernsey

One suggestion is for people to put wildlife-proof fences up around bonfires to stop wildlife from entering.

If you are having a bonfire, we advise that you do not start creating the bonfire until a day or two before the bonfire is due to be lit, in order to avoid injuring any wild animals. Alternatively, a wildlife- proof fence should be erected around the bonfire to dissuade wildlife from entering the bonfire prior to it being lit – this fence should be removed just prior to lighting the bonfire. States of Guernsey

Purchasing fireworks from off-island is forbidden in Guernsey and any shipments will be detained by customs officials at the border.

More details can be found on the States of Guernsey website.