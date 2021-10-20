Jersey and Guernsey governments to update islanders on Covid-19 measures

Jersey and Guernsey's governments will hold briefings today (21 October) to outline plans on how the islands will deal with covid and respiratory diseases heading into the winter.

It follows concerns that health officials in Guernsey raised earlier this month with both islands preparing for the school half-term holidays while covid case rates are rising.

Guernsey's briefing will be held at 1pm with the Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache and Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink.

They are expected to update islanders on new Covid-19 guidance to reduce the spread of the virus.

Jersey Government will hold its briefing at 12:30pm and is expected to announce some changes to the testing regime at the border as well as updating islanders on the winter strategy.

The online event will be attended by government ministers and Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health.