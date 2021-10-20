Jersey Sport launch physical and wellbeing programme for young islanders

Jersey Sport are launching the 'Get back on track' programme which aims to encourage young people to become more physically active.

The programme is being brought to Jersey as part of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust community initiative which helps young people overcome adversity and inequality.

The sessions will be delivered by England's Commonwealth and European badminton medalist Liz Cann and Paralympic footballer Jack Rutter.

It is hoped these athletes will inspire young people to build on the key skills needed in the world of work and education.

The activities will run over a six week period and will be aimed at young people who are currently not, or at risk of not being in education, training and employment.

The open day will be held today (20 October) at Beresford Street Kitchen between 11am to 12pm and 1pm to 2pm.

More information can be found here.