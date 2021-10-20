Jersey woman credits boxing for giving her strength during darkest days
Video report by ITV Channel presenter Jonathan Wills
A woman living with post traumatic stress disorder has revealed how white collar boxing has turned her life around.
Cloe Freeman from Jersey told ITV News that the sport has helped her build up strength and resilience, both physically and mentally, during the darkest of days.
What is white-collar boxing?
White-collar boxing is a form of boxing in which people in white-collar professions train to fight at special events.
Most have had no prior boxing experience.
Cloe, whose boxing name is Cloe 'No Fear' Freeman, is preparing for her next fight in November.
She trains at Transform Together Fitness in Jersey and says she wants to keep pushing herself to go further.
Boxing was recently ranked the most demanding sport in the world by ESPN, ahead of gymnastics, martial arts and football.
