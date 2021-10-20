Jersey's government to invest £9.4 million in new medical record system

Jersey's Government has announced a £9.4 million upgrade to modernise its IT systems for patient care across the island.

The Electronic Patient Record (EPR) System will replace the current network with the aim of bringing all medical information into a central piece of software.

This is a much-needed initiative that will not only facilitate sharing across the Government’s health services, but ensure that requirements of the E-Health and Our Hospital Project are met. As we digitise our services, the benefits to Islanders will be felt by having easy online access to their health data, care plans, medications, clinical results and scheduling management. Ricardo Da Silva, Digital Nurse

EPR will allow patient and healthcare providers to retrieve medical records more efficiently and effectively rather than relying on paper files.

The government says the main benefits of the new system to islanders will be:

Will help clinicians diagnose patients more effectively, reduce medical errors, and provide safer care

Being able to deliver a sustainable and continued improvement in the quality and safety of acute care within Jersey

Provide accurate, up-to-date, and complete information about patients at the point of care

Enable quick access to patient records for more coordinated, efficient care

Securely share electronic information with patients and clinicians

The system will be developed by IMS MAXIMS as they already supply over 50 clinicians within Health and Community Services.

