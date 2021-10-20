Over a thousand vacancies left unfilled as Guernsey faces recruitment crisis
Guernsey is facing a recruitment shortage across its retail, hospitality and finance sectors with more than a thousand vacancies left unfilled.
Nick Graham, from OSA Recruitment says it is the worst recruitment crisis he's seen in 30 years.
Businesses are struggling to attract staff because of a 'perfect storm' brought about by the pandemic, Brexit and the island's current housing crisis which is putting workers off from moving to the Bailiwick.
The States recently made temporary changes to Guernsey's population management policies which makes it easier for businesses to retain staff who would have had to leave the island when their work permits expire.
The Home Affairs Committee says it is committed to finding long term solutions to the shortages.