Over a thousand vacancies left unfilled as Guernsey faces recruitment crisis

Guernsey is facing a recruitment shortage across its retail, hospitality and finance sectors with more than a thousand vacancies left unfilled.

Nick Graham, from OSA Recruitment says it is the worst recruitment crisis he's seen in 30 years.

Businesses are struggling to attract staff because of a 'perfect storm' brought about by the pandemic, Brexit and the island's current housing crisis which is putting workers off from moving to the Bailiwick.

Most agencies have got 300 to 350 jobs to fill on their websites and we just haven't got the mix of skilled people with the right experience to work. I think underpinning it all is the shortage of housing to be able to bring people in acceptable accommodation Nick Graham, OSA Recruitment

The States recently made temporary changes to Guernsey's population management policies which makes it easier for businesses to retain staff who would have had to leave the island when their work permits expire.

The Home Affairs Committee says it is committed to finding long term solutions to the shortages.