TV conservationist Ben Fogle has launched Jersey's first ever Little Red Squirrel Count in an attempt to help save the species from extinction.

The campaign, in partnership with Visit Jersey, hopes to raise awareness of the plight of red squirrels amongst future generations.

The red squirrel population has decreased by an estimated 92% over the last few decades and is at the brink of extinction across the British Isles.

The reason being destroyed habitats and the rise in the grey squirrels.

However, in Jersey the numbers are thriving with thousands spotted each year because woodland areas are protected and there are no grey squirrels on the island.

Educating my own children about local wildlife has always been a passion, and with red squirrels in decline across parts of the UK, it’s been great to learn more about how Jersey’s protected land has led to the thriving population of these tiny creatures. Ben Fogle, animal enthusiast

UK research carried out by Visit Jersey showed one in four children (28%) had never seen a red squirrel in their lives.

Now, Jersey is encouraging locals and visitors to go outdoors and spot the island's red squirrel population for themselves this half term (21-31 October).

Jersey offers many wildlife opportunities for visitors but we’re especially proud of our thriving red squirrel population... Jersey is the perfect destination to get back out into nature and discover all the exciting wildlife in their natural habitats. Meryl Laisney, Head of Marketing & Product at Visit Jersey

To record a sighting, islanders can go to iRecord app or use the Jersey Biodiversity Centre website.

They are also encouraged to share their images using the hashtag #LittleRedSquirrelCount.