Calls for better support for islanders going through menopause
Video report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall
There are calls for better support for women going through the menopause in Jersey.
There is currently no dedicated service to help women in the island and support in the workplace can vary.
Eight in 10 women say their work has been affected by symptoms associated with the menopause, according to the Menopause Society.
What is the menopause?
The menopause is when a woman stops having periods. The NHS says it is a natural part of ageing that usually happens between 45 and 55 years old.
Symptoms include: hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, dry eyes, low mood and problems with memory and concentration.
An ITV investigation in 2016 revealed that a quarter of women even considered leaving work because of menopause symptoms.
Jersey's government insists specialist help is available online, but ITV Channel TV has spoken to women on the island who want more action to be taken to overcome the stigma some continue to feel, particularly in the workplace.
Iris Fitz from Jersey wants more employers to allow flexible working and later start times for women who may be struggling with a lack of sleep.
In a statement, the government said women who are experiencing bad symptoms should contact their GP for help.
Virtual support services for women affected by the menopause:
NHS
Menopause Matters
Menopause Matters is an independent, clinician-led website which aims to provide easily accessible, up-to-date, accurate information about the menopause, menopausal symptoms and treatment options, including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and alternative therapies, so that women and health professionals can make informed choices about menopause management.
Menopause Support
Menopause Support is a not for profit community interest company and the home of the national #MakeMenopauseMatter campaign. Menopause Support provides private support via telephone and video consultations and bespoke menopause training and support for businesses and organisations.
The Daisy Network
The Daisy Network Premature Menopause Support Group is a registered charity for women who have experienced a premature menopause.