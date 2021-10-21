Calls for better support for islanders going through menopause

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall

There are calls for better support for women going through the menopause in Jersey.

There is currently no dedicated service to help women in the island and support in the workplace can vary.

Eight in 10 women say their work has been affected by symptoms associated with the menopause, according to the Menopause Society.

What is the menopause?

The menopause is when a woman stops having periods. The NHS says it is a natural part of ageing that usually happens between 45 and 55 years old.

Symptoms include: hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, dry eyes, low mood and problems with memory and concentration.

An ITV investigation in 2016 revealed that a quarter of women even considered leaving work because of menopause symptoms.

Jersey's government insists specialist help is available online, but ITV Channel TV has spoken to women on the island who want more action to be taken to overcome the stigma some continue to feel, particularly in the workplace.

When the first person at Law at Work said, 'I'm going through the menopause and I really need some help', people needed to understand what the person was going through. She became our menopause champion and told everyone what she was going through, how it was affecting her and, from that, she's been the person people go to. Heidi Gibaut, Law at Work, Jersey

Iris Fitz from Jersey wants more employers to allow flexible working and later start times for women who may be struggling with a lack of sleep.

We need to ensure that going through this inevitable and natural hormonal transition does not cause women further disadvantages in the workplace. For example: by allowing flexible working hours / later start times for women who are suffering from sleep-disturbance. And also need to ensure that the menopause symptoms will not be “used against” women once it comes to remuneration or promotions. Iris Fitz

Iris Fitz wants the government to do more to educate islanders about the menopause in order to prevent women being discriminated against. Credit: ITV Channel TV

In a statement, the government said women who are experiencing bad symptoms should contact their GP for help.

Most GP practices in Jersey have a GP who has an interest in women’s health and menopause. Anyone who then needs the support of more specialist services could be referred by their GP onto the gynae team in Health and Community Services. Government of Jersey

Virtual support services for women affected by the menopause:

NHS

Menopause Matters

Menopause Matters is an independent, clinician-led website which aims to provide easily accessible, up-to-date, accurate information about the menopause, menopausal symptoms and treatment options, including Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and alternative therapies, so that women and health professionals can make informed choices about menopause management.

Menopause Support

Menopause Support is a not for profit community interest company and the home of the national #MakeMenopauseMatter campaign. Menopause Support provides private support via telephone and video consultations and bespoke menopause training and support for businesses and organisations.

The Daisy Network

The Daisy Network Premature Menopause Support Group is a registered charity for women who have experienced a premature menopause.