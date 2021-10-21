Face coverings now 'strongly recommended' in Guernsey
The wearing of face masks is now strongly recommended in Guernsey following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
Cases have more than doubled in a week from 80 to 219.
Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority has today (21 October) published a list of places where masks should be worn:
Where physical distancing is not possible
Where there is poor ventilation
Where there are close crowds, or where individuals need to work in very close proximity to others
In addition, islanders are being asked to take lateral flow tests twice a week:
Before attending an event or meeting in a crowded or poorly ventilated place, or somewhere where social distancing or the wearing of a mask is not possible or practical
If they are asked to do so by the Contract Tracing Team as they have been identified as a contact of a case
Before visiting a vulnerable person, for example someone living in a care and residential home
These tests are not mandatory, however the CCA is advising islanders to complete them so that they can prevent the virus spreading this winter.
Packs of lateral flow tests can be collected for free.
Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, says she is "concerned" about the increase in transmission and fears numbers could rise further over half-term.
Chair of the island's Civil Contingencies Authority, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, is meanwhile defending calls for Guernsey to close its borders to manage the spread.
