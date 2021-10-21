Face coverings now 'strongly recommended' in Guernsey

The wearing of face masks is now strongly recommended in Guernsey following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Cases have more than doubled in a week from 80 to 219.

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority has today (21 October) published a list of places where masks should be worn:

Where physical distancing is not possible

Where there is poor ventilation

Where there are close crowds, or where individuals need to work in very close proximity to others

In addition, islanders are being asked to take lateral flow tests twice a week:

Before attending an event or meeting in a crowded or poorly ventilated place, or somewhere where social distancing or the wearing of a mask is not possible or practical

If they are asked to do so by the Contract Tracing Team as they have been identified as a contact of a case

Before visiting a vulnerable person, for example someone living in a care and residential home

These tests are not mandatory, however the CCA is advising islanders to complete them so that they can prevent the virus spreading this winter.

Packs of lateral flow tests can be collected for free.

I am concerned that we're seeing the single most important measure we can all take – staying at home and reporting our symptoms when we’re unwell – not being followed by some. I understand this is difficult and inconvenient, it can interrupt our plans and make it very hard to do our jobs. But it's also critical to keeping the number of cases at a level that we can manage. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, says she is "concerned" about the increase in transmission and fears numbers could rise further over half-term.

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health Credit: ITV Channel TV

Don’t crowd around other people or bunch up next to them in queues, when you don’t need to. All of this is alongside other measures such as encouraging islanders who have not been vaccinated to come forward. Furthermore, when you are offered a booster dose, please do take this up. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Chair of the island's Civil Contingencies Authority, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, is meanwhile defending calls for Guernsey to close its borders to manage the spread.

Some will ask why we continue with relatively open borders while calling for more vigilance locally. They will say borders never should have opened, or that they should close again now. Firstly, this will not bring down our cases, the majority of cases identified now are from those coming forward with symptoms and through contact tracing, not travellers. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority Credit: ITV Channel TV