The Jersey government's plans to build a new multi-sport facility at Oakfield have been rejected by the Planning Committee.

The Committee concluded that the proposed site was too big and would have an imposing impact on the local environment.

The Department for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) said it was 'hugely disappointed' by the decision and was considering a appeal.

In a recent survey a total of 94% of respondents said that public sport and wellbeing hubs were important resources in enabling Islanders to be fit, active and healthy. Furthermore, there were no objections from Parish residents or from formal consultees. Andy Scate, Director General for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment

The Department said the planning refusal would impact the islands 'Inspiring Active Places Strategy' and would have a knock on effect to the future of Fort Regent.

