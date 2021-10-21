Government 'hugely disappointed' by Oakfield sport centre planning rejection
The Jersey government's plans to build a new multi-sport facility at Oakfield have been rejected by the Planning Committee.
The Committee concluded that the proposed site was too big and would have an imposing impact on the local environment.
The Department for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) said it was 'hugely disappointed' by the decision and was considering a appeal.
The Department said the planning refusal would impact the islands 'Inspiring Active Places Strategy' and would have a knock on effect to the future of Fort Regent.
You can read the full details here.