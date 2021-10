Torrential rain and strong winds have caused major disruption across Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

Emergency services are working to clear debris resulting from the stormy weather and islanders are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Jersey

Trees are down across the islands following the storm. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's fire service is working to clear trees which have been blown over. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey

