Islanders warned of aggressive Asian hornets following storm
Islanders are being warned of aggressive Asian hornets following the recent stormy weather.
It is feared strong winds and torrential rain may have brought nests down across Jersey and Guernsey.
Experts say the hornets are likely to pose a risk to passers-by and will try and sting those who get too close.
Asian hornets can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.
Islanders are encouraged to report sightings so that they can be moved by experts, rather than untrained members of the public who risk being injured by their sting.
Asian hornet sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.
In Guernsey, islanders should email their sighting details and photo to asianhornet@gov.gg or call 07839 197082 for help.