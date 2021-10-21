Islanders warned of aggressive Asian hornets following storm

Islanders are being warned of aggressive Asian hornets following the recent stormy weather.

It is feared strong winds and torrential rain may have brought nests down across Jersey and Guernsey.

Experts say the hornets are likely to pose a risk to passers-by and will try and sting those who get too close.

Through the ongoing tracking work of the Asian hornet group volunteers, we are aware of the presence of nests in various areas of the island. Many of these are likely to be in trees, and with the recent high winds are highly likely to have been damaged or even blown down to the ground. Alastair Christie, Jersey's Asian Hornet Coordinator

Asian hornets can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.

Asian hornets tend to be around 2 inches long. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Islanders are encouraged to report sightings so that they can be moved by experts, rather than untrained members of the public who risk being injured by their sting.

If a nest is brought down, the hornets will stay with it, defend it from any threats and probably attempt to rebuild it, and salvage what they can on the ground. The hornets may well be aggressive around the nest and attempt to sting anyone getting too close. Alastair Christie, Jersey's Asian Hornet Coordinator

Asian hornet sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.

In Guernsey, islanders should email their sighting details and photo to asianhornet@gov.gg or call 07839 197082 for help.