Jersey to scrap border testing for most passengers

From 2 November, the majority of passengers will no longer be required to take a PCR test on arrival into Jersey.

However, pre-travel forms will still need to be done within 48 hours of travel.

The following passengers will no longer be required to undergo border testing:

Passengers who are fully-vaccinated against coronavirus

Those who have taken a pre-departure test within 72 hours of arrival

Or people who can prove that they have recovered from the virus within 90 days of arriving into Jersey

Testing will still apply to non-vaccinated passengers and/or those who have passed through countries on the UK's banned list.

Jersey's government says the move will help them save costs as they will no longer need to have as many staff manning testing sites at the border.

The changes we are proposing today are based upon the mitigations we have in place, including our excellent vaccination and booster coverage, which is providing additional protection against the virus as we progress through the pandemic. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister

In addition, islanders will be able to order themselves lateral flow tests, which should be completed twice a week.

These tests are not mandatory, but are encouraged to prevent cases from multiplying within the community.