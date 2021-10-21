Jersey Children's Commissioner has criticised the government for their handling of children and young people's welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deborah McMillan said that some were "put at risk" because the government had removed some basic protections for children during the pandemic.

She acknowledged that when the pandemic hit the government was in a rush to pass emergency laws but failed to consult or speak to the people these measures would affect.

What we found is they marginalised the voice of children. Children were rarely consulted in seeking their opinions and when the government did speak to children they did not always do it in a way that provided accessible information. Deborah McMillan, Jersey's Children's Commissioner

However, events like the 'Ask the Experts' 12-15 year old vaccine Q&A session was a great example of how all parties could improve on their strategy to target young people.

In response to the comments the government said it included a "strong ministerial voice for children when decisions were taken" but accepts and will "carefully consider" the report.