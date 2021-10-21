Jersey's daily lifeguard patrols return to Le Braye for half term

Jersey's lifeguards will return to their daily patrols on Le Braye to keep islanders safe in the water over the half term holidays.

From today (Saturday 23 October), patrols will be in operation each day to ensure that surfers, swimmers and other beach-goers do not get into difficulty.

In the summer, the lifeguards are spotted on four beaches across Jersey as more people head to the beach.

However, in cooler months the lifeguards start to reduce their service with islanders being warned to stay safe especially when there are rip currents.

Even the most experienced beachgoers and swimmers can be caught out by rips. If you find yourself caught in a rip, try and remember the following safety advice, don't try to swim against it or you will get exhausted. If you can stand, wade and don't swim. If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore. If you can, always raise your hand and shout for help. Nathan Elms, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor in Jersey

People are being urged to know their limits, take note of safety signs on the beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.