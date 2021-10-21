Jersey's government breaks data protection law

Jersey's government has broken data protection rules by publishing someone's personal information.

Private details about the individual were released by the Children's Services department illegally.

The Jersey Data Protection Authority said that it would have considered fining the government, if it had the power to do so.

The JDPA has determined that, on balance, the circumstances of this case were grave enough to warrant a public statement, and had the JDPA not been prevented by law from imposing a fine due to the Controller being a Public Authority, the JDPA would have considered a fine in these circumstances. The Jersey Data Protection Authority

The watchdog said the breach had caused the individual affected "significant distress" as their family had been unaware of the details which were disclosed.