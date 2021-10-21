Jersey's government breaks data protection law

Government buildings on Broad Street St Helier.
Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's government has broken data protection rules by publishing someone's personal information.

Private details about the individual were released by the Children's Services department illegally.

The Jersey Data Protection Authority said that it would have considered fining the government, if it had the power to do so.

The watchdog said the breach had caused the individual affected "significant distress" as their family had been unaware of the details which were disclosed.