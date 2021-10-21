Lord Blunkett visits Jersey to speak to islanders with disabilities

Lord David Blunkett has been visiting Jersey this week to hear the experiences of islanders with disabilities.

The former Labour cabinet minister, who was born blind, was invited as a guest speaker to the 'Embrace our differences' campaign, which is a part of the government's disability strategy.

The event gave islanders with disabilities the opportunity to present their findings about inclusion and accessibility to government.

There were also presentations on Jersey's long term disability strategy, along with a range of art, music and sporting activities.