People across the Channel islands are being urged to take extra care on the roads today following strong winds and torrential rain overnight.
Emergency services have been working to clear debris, including fallen trees which are affecting travel.
Jersey's Liberty Bus is asking passengers to bear with them as they work to resume a full service across the island.
In Guernsey, the testing tent at Crown Pier has been closed after being blown away.
Anyone with a scheduled test at the site should not attend.
Meanwhile, Jersey Police is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.
An insect expert is also warning islanders to be aware of Asian Hornet nests which may have been brought down by the windy weather.
Send your storm pictures to channelnews@itv.com