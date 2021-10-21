People across the Channel islands are being urged to take extra care on the roads today following strong winds and torrential rain overnight.

Emergency services have been working to clear debris, including fallen trees which are affecting travel.

The clean-up work is continuing but there will be delays and disruption for commuters. Islanders are urged to delay their morning journeys and consider home-working wherever possible. Emergency services and Government officials will continue to meet throughout the day to monitor the situation closely and further updates will be issued. Government of Jersey

Jersey's Liberty Bus is asking passengers to bear with them as they work to resume a full service across the island.

At this time, all schools, colleges and nurseries are expected to be open. Due to disruption, some pupils will be late arriving for their lessons and schools will make allowances for this. Government of Jersey

In Guernsey, the testing tent at Crown Pier has been closed after being blown away.

Anyone with a scheduled test at the site should not attend.

Meanwhile, Jersey Police is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

There will be delays and disruption for commuters. Islanders are urged to delay their morning journeys and consider home-working wherever possible. Due to disruption, some pupils will be late arriving for their lessons and schools will make allowances for this. It is advised that only necessary travel be undertaken. States of Jersey Police

An insect expert is also warning islanders to be aware of Asian Hornet nests which may have been brought down by the windy weather.

The Emergency Services are dealing with a large number of calls from members of the public, this morning, reporting many trees down across the Island. Police are advising Islanders to be patient and to only dial 999 in an emergency and report non-urgent storm damage and trees down on 612 612 or post directly to the Police social media pages or call the Parish Halls. Government of Jersey

Tree down in Jersey Credit: ITV Channel News

Send your storm pictures to channelnews@itv.com