Calls for Guernsey to change population management law amid recruitment crisis
Business leaders are calling for changes in the law to ease the recruitment crisis in Guernsey.
They want the government to reform thte island's population management law "as a matter of urgency".
The Confederation of Guernsey says they are "deeply concerned" about staff shortages, particularly in the hospitality sector.
They add that they do not want Brexit and Covid-19 to always be used as the default reasons for recruitment problems in the island.
Latest figures show that more than 1,000 vacancies need filling in Guernsey.
The States recently made temporary changes to Guernsey's population management law to make it easier for businesses to retain staff who would have been forced to leave once their work permits expired.
However, Home Affairs Committee president Rob Prow has insisted that he is committed to finding a longer term solution to the problem, which is also affecting Jersey.