Calls for Guernsey to change population management law amid recruitment crisis

Business leaders are calling for changes in the law to ease the recruitment crisis in Guernsey.

They want the government to reform thte island's population management law "as a matter of urgency".

The Confederation of Guernsey says they are "deeply concerned" about staff shortages, particularly in the hospitality sector.

They add that they do not want Brexit and Covid-19 to always be used as the default reasons for recruitment problems in the island.

The team under Gary Salter is working hard and shown as much flexibility as possible but has exhausted all of the options within the Population Management Law. They have dealt individually with some of our members but as always, are constricted by what they can do by the current, existing legislation Dave Newman, CGi chairman

Latest figures show that more than 1,000 vacancies need filling in Guernsey.

The States recently made temporary changes to Guernsey's population management law to make it easier for businesses to retain staff who would have been forced to leave once their work permits expired.

The CGi has always maintained that the law was out of date as soon as it was introduced in 2017 and made several statements in the media to that effect. Dave Newman, CGi chairman

President of Home Affairs, Deputy Rob Prow Credit: ITV Channel TV

However, Home Affairs Committee president Rob Prow has insisted that he is committed to finding a longer term solution to the problem, which is also affecting Jersey.