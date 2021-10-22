Covid vaccine QR codes made available in Guernsey

QR codes have started being rolled out to people in Guernsey who have been fully-vaccinated against coronavirus.

The 2D bar codes can be accessed via the Travel Tracker website and allow a person's vaccine details to be stored securely.

The codes, valid for 30 days, automatically update each time a person logs into their Travel Tracker account "so they always reflects their up-to-date information", the States said.

This is how the QR codes will appear on Guernsey's Travel Tracker website. Credit: States of Guernsey

The States is rolling them out "because, increasingly, jurisdictions are asking those travelling or attending events to produce a 2D bar code, including France, Scotland and Wales".

Step by step, we have worked to successfully align our overall travel rules with the UK and the other Crown dependencies, and this is a further step in achieving that. It will help ensure Bailiwick residents have the same benefits and enjoy the same experience when they travel abroad, as those from any other part of the British Isles. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

It is hoped they will give islanders the same travel benefits as people who were vaccinated in the UK, Jersey and Isle of Man.