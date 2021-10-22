Covid vaccine QR codes made available in Guernsey
QR codes have started being rolled out to people in Guernsey who have been fully-vaccinated against coronavirus.
The 2D bar codes can be accessed via the Travel Tracker website and allow a person's vaccine details to be stored securely.
The codes, valid for 30 days, automatically update each time a person logs into their Travel Tracker account "so they always reflects their up-to-date information", the States said.
The States is rolling them out "because, increasingly, jurisdictions are asking those travelling or attending events to produce a 2D bar code, including France, Scotland and Wales".
It is hoped they will give islanders the same travel benefits as people who were vaccinated in the UK, Jersey and Isle of Man.