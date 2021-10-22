Jersey digital vaccine certificate still down after two days

Jersey's digital Covid-19 passport system remains down, despite engineers spending two days trying to fix it.

The government insists it is working at pace to get it working again, having discovered a security problem just hours after the system was first launched on Wednesday (20 October).

The system is designed to give islanders a QR code, which can be scanned to prove vaccination status when travelling abroad.

Officials have been working hard with Microsoft to investigate the security issue and I would like to thank all the officers who are involved in finding a solution. Senator John le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The government hopes to get the service online again by the end of next week.

QR codes are required by certain countries, including France and Scotland.

Anyone who needs one while the system is down should call Jersey's coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.