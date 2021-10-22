Jersey teachers and pupils urged to keep doing Covid-19 tests during half-term

School pupils and staff in Jersey are being urged to keep testing themselves for coronavirus during the October half-term.

In a letter to schools and parents, Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Ivan Muscat says it is "essential" for islanders to remain vigilant following an increase in transmission rates across the British Isles.

Dr Ivan Muscat Credit: ITV Channel TV

He says twice-weekly lateral flow testing and reporting of positive cases is even more vital during the holidays, as people are more likely to be travelling abroad and mixing with friends and family.

Around one in three people with Covid-19 do not experience any symptoms, so he says lateral flow tests are "an important tool" for stopping the virus spreading and driving up hospital admissions.

More than 6,500 students and school staff have signed up to the testing scheme so far.

It is possible there will be higher levels of flu this winter, given the virus was in low circulation last season due to the reduction in international travel and the measures introduced to limit spread of respiratory viruses, so I encourage you to receive the flu vaccine when it is offered to you. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

In addition, Dr Muscat is warning islanders to expect higher levels of flu this winter and is encouraging residents to book themselves a flu jab, especially if they are in the most vulnerable categories.