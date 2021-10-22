Man jailed for sex offences against schoolchildren in Jersey

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to committing sexual offences against schoolchildren in Jersey.

Scott Peter Graham Le Corre approached two boys on Columbus Street in St Helier on Tuesday 11 May and asked them "indecent questions".

He was identified thanks to CCTV and has been in custody since his arrest earlier this year.

The children involved acted responsibly and by telling an adult about the incident, the police were able to respond in a timely manner. States of Jersey Police

The 30-year-old has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and given a seven year restraining order.