Remote working making Channel Island businesses 'vulnerable' to cyber attacks

ITV Channel's Clare Burton interviews David Ferbrache about his fears for businesses in the islands

Remote working during the pandemic is leaving Channel Island businesses vulnerable to cyber attacks, according to one leading online security expert.

David Ferbrache, who set up the Ministry of Defence's cyber research centre, says fraudsters are targeting home systems which may not be as secure as those in the workplace.

Office systems are well-maintained and sitting behind some form of managed firewall that you may not find in the home environment. David Ferbrache

However, he says there are things we can all do to stay safe online.

Keep your data secure

Never share login details for your banking or other secure sites with anyone else, whether in person, on the telephone or online. Watch out for phishing emails that include links to fake login pages that will steal your details and for phone scams by fraudsters posing as bank workers. Be aware that no reputable organisation should ever ask you to reveal your full password.

Create strong passwords

Strong passwords should contain a mixture of letters, numbers and special characters such as punctuation marks. Avoid using obvious or guessable information such as family names, former pets or dates of birth - many of which you may have already shared on social media. It is also strongly recommended that you use a different password for every website and update passwords regularly.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Watch out for free apps

A handful of rogue apps will steal passwords and take over accounts. Many more demand extensive personal details such as your contacts list or even access to your phone's camera.

Avoid downloading generic apps without reading reviews to ensure they are legitimate and always check the permissions required by apps to ensure that you are comfortable with the level of access they demand.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Use antivirus software and firewalls

Ensure that you have antivirus and anti-spyware security in place and up to date at all times. Choose a reputable programme to scan emails, monitor files, scan your computer and protect you from dangerous downloads.

Be aware of public Wi-Fi

Hackers can use unsecured public Wi-Fi zones to target other users on the network and they can also set up fake hotspots to harvest information. When out in public, avoid using public zones set up by unknown users and which do not require a password to login. Ensure that you log off when you have finished browsing.