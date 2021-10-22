Sam Leeming to make competitive debut after recovery from cancer
Jersey Reds fly-half Sam Leeming is in line to make his competitive debut 15 months after signing for the club.
The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a type of cancer, known as non-hodgkins lymphoma, just over 12 months ago.
But having battled back from the illness, he is now set to play his first league game for the island side.
Leeming joined Jersey Reds in August 2020 but just a couple of months later was given the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
Sam had six rounds of chemotherapy that finished on Christmas Day 2020. He likens the feeling of the treatment to the most brutal of hangovers.
Following the chemotherapy and a long period of recovery, Sam was eventually given the all clear.
Sam admits that his illness gave him time to reflect on what is important in life and says one of his big reflections is that there is more to life than just rugby.
Leeming will mark his return to competitive action in front of a home crowd as Reds hope to continue their impressive start to the season against Ampthill on Saturday (October 23).