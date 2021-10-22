Jersey Reds fly-half Sam Leeming is in line to make his competitive debut 15 months after signing for the club.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a type of cancer, known as non-hodgkins lymphoma, just over 12 months ago.

But having battled back from the illness, he is now set to play his first league game for the island side.

Leeming joined Jersey Reds in August 2020 but just a couple of months later was given the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

My brother started to beat me in some fitness stuff and the off season training that I was doing, which obviously was a bit of a red flag, but I just thought I was unfit. We eventually got an X-ray and it showed up this huge tumor in my chest. I didn't actually look at the X-ray. I didn't really want to see how big it was. It was 18 centimeters across! Sam Leeming, Jersey Reds

Sam during the early stages of his diagnosis

You just don't know what's going to happen and of course you think the worst! I think seeing other people in much, much worse situations within the ward was extremely hard and did make me think this could be it. Sam Leeming, Jersey Reds

Sam had six rounds of chemotherapy that finished on Christmas Day 2020. He likens the feeling of the treatment to the most brutal of hangovers.

Following the chemotherapy and a long period of recovery, Sam was eventually given the all clear.

It was such a relief and the biggest weight lifted off not only my shoulders but for my parents and my girlfriend. It was huge. Sam Leeming, Jersey Reds

Sam admits that his illness gave him time to reflect on what is important in life and says one of his big reflections is that there is more to life than just rugby.

Quite a big realisation for me was the importance of finding other stuff that gives you happiness and fulfilment outside of rugby. That's probably been the biggest thing I've taken away from it all. Sam Leeming, Jersey Reds

Leeming will mark his return to competitive action in front of a home crowd as Reds hope to continue their impressive start to the season against Ampthill on Saturday (October 23).