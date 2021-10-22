Schoolgirl unveils new road name in Jersey

A nine-year-old girl has helped unveil a new road which she named in Jersey.

Charlotte Wiltcher Woodman decided on 'Moneypenny Lane', beating more than 100 other suggestions in a competition which took place earlier this year.

The new road will run past the Premier Inn Hotel and former Odeon cinema site, and has been constructed as part of the Merchant's Square development in St Helier.

The road name was inspired by Miss Moneypenny from the James Bond movies and Tony Moneypenny, who was the former cinema's manager.

It was formally unveiled today (22 October) alongside a mural, created by artist Sami Osman and Highlands College Arts students, to celebrate film and travel in Jersey.

The mural has been designed by students on the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV