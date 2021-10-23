Guernsey's next generation of drivers learn importance of road safety
Report by Roisin Gauson
Students at Guernsey secondary schools have been learning about the importance of road safety through a hard-hitting presentation by the island's emergency services.
A new film entitled 'Licence to Kill' has been shown to pupils by representatives from the ambulance and fire services to encourage them to make good decisions when they get behind the wheel.
It is hoped that through early intervention, they can make young people aware of the risks when they do come to pass their tests and take to the island's roads.
The presentation explored the impact on those involved in road collisions, their friends and families and first responders themselves.
Students also got the opportunity to walk through a reconstructed crash site to witness the physical impact of a collision.