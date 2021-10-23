Guernsey's next generation of drivers learn importance of road safety

Play video

Report by Roisin Gauson

Students at Guernsey secondary schools have been learning about the importance of road safety through a hard-hitting presentation by the island's emergency services.

A new film entitled 'Licence to Kill' has been shown to pupils by representatives from the ambulance and fire services to encourage them to make good decisions when they get behind the wheel.

It is hoped that through early intervention, they can make young people aware of the risks when they do come to pass their tests and take to the island's roads.

These are young people who may already be on motorbikes or scooters, but they're the next generation of car drivers, so within the next couple of years, they will be passing their driving tests, they'll be driving on Guernsey's roads. We also know that sadly a lot of the collisions that happen will be those that involve younger drivers. Not all of them, but a lot of them involve younger drivers. Jim Cathcart, Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service

The presentation explored the impact on those involved in road collisions, their friends and families and first responders themselves.

The content of the show is fairly hard-hitting. It needs to be, and that's the reason we make it that way - so that they can actually remember it, take it away, and hopefully we are preventing these incidents from happening and they are making the right choices which we are encouraging them to make. Gavin Robins, Guernsey Fire Service

Students also got the opportunity to walk through a reconstructed crash site to witness the physical impact of a collision.