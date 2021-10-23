'Guernsey's Own' RAF squadron collects Standard from island

Play video

An RAF squadron dubbed 'Guernsey's Own' have come back to the island to collect the Standard.

At a formal ceremony at Government House, representatives of 201 Squadron, based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, accepted the Standard which had been kept in Guernsey for safe keeping in the hope that one day the Squadron would return.

For the members of the Squadron, it was an opportunity to celebrate their historical ties with the island which date back to 1939.

It is an exceptional honour for me to be retrieving the 201 Sqn Standard from Guernsey. It is our history and our heritage that sets us apart, and for 201 Sqn that heritage is tied to Guernsey. It is a lasting affiliation that is of great importance to all on the Squadron; we hold the moniker ‘Guernsey’s Own’ and we wear it with pride. Wing Commander Adam Smolak, 201 Squadron

Ordinarily, the Standards of Squadrons which are stood down would be held at RAF Cranwell but 201 Squadron were afforded the special privilege of keeping theirs at Guernsey's Government House.

Guernsey’s affiliation with 201 was created in 1939, shortly before the Occupation, and has faced some challenges over the years. It is a great pleasure to see this enduring partnership reinvigorated today as the Squadron reclaims its standard, with which Guernsey has been proud to be entrusted for the past 10 years. Richard McMahon, Bailiff of Guernsey

After it was initially disbanded in 2011, the Squadron has now been 'stood up' again at the base in Moray, where nine RAF Poseidon patrol craft will be based.

Earlier this year, one of those crafts was named 'Guernsey's Reply' in honour of a Guernsey-born pilot who served in the Squadron during World War Two.

Herbert Machon gave that name to his Mk XIV Spitfire during the conflict in honour of those enduring hardship under German Occupation at home.

hFollowing his passing in 2004, members of 201 Squadron were pallbearers at his funeral.