Queues build at Jersey Airport as passengers urged to give extra time for travel

Passengers travelling through Jersey Airport this morning (Saturday 23 October) have faced queues as the half term holidays get underway.

Almost 5,000 passengers are expected to travel in and out of the airport today.

The airport issued advice earlier in the week urging people to allow more time for their journey through the airport.

However, reports on social media suggest customers were facing long queues.

Ports of Jersey has said it is "inevitable" queues will build up but staff are working "tirelessly" to make sure the process is quick and smooth.

Passengers are also being thanked for their patience.