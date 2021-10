Home favourite Will Bodkin comfortably won the 2021 Guernsey marathon in a time of 2:35:15.

Bodkin led from start to finish despite going toe-to-toe with mainlander Sage Pearce-Higgins for the first half of the race.

It was good fun! Quite tough towards the end, I was seizing up a bit! It's a really good course, lots of ups and downs to keep us interested. Will Bodkin, Guernsey Marathon winner

Vicky Carre took the women's honours beating her third place finish last year. She recorded a time of 3:10:09.