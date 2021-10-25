There are concerns a lack of childcare in Alderney is forcing families to leave the island.

Several new mums say they have been forced to give up work or move away because of the cost.

Residents are now calling for more investment in early years provision to attract and retain working families. Flordeliza Braby has two young children and lives in Alderney with her husband.

She has decided to move back to the Philippines because of the cost of living as she says she spends most of her salary on childcare.

It’s difficult because as a young family without any family here, this is really a challenge. My salary is only for the child care, so it's very difficult for us to stay here. Flordeliza Braby

The States of Alderney say they are compiling a report into the issue and looking at potential solutions to the problem.

But more widely, there are concerns the island is becoming less attractive to new families and young workers.