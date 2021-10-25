England Rugby arrive in Jersey for pre-autumn internationals training camp

England Rugby will arrive in Jersey later today (25 October) ahead of a week long training camp before their autumn international matches.

The 34 man squad will be based at Jersey Reds ground and will also use the Strive high performance facility for their training.

Eddie Jones' men will play against Tonga, Australia and South Africa at Twickenham throughout November.

The coaching staff visited Jersey earlier this year and it was said that they were "impressed" with the facilities.

It follows a successful summer when Jersey was used as a training base for the British and Irish Lions before their tour to South Africa.

Premiership rugby sides Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks also visited Jersey this season to play pre-season friendlies against the Reds.