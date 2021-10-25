Play video

Tessa Hartman speaks to ITV Channel about the conversations needed around cancer

Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartman is calling for more education about the importance of early cancer detection after her own diagnosis.

I have four kids and when somebody tells me one in two people are going to get cancer in their lifetime it hits you really hard, so because of that we need to change the language. I called my new boob Barbara and it allowed my children to have conversations without using that word cancer, it was less scary and less frightening. Tessa Hartman, Real Housewives of Jersey

Tessa spoke about her own journey with breast cancer for Cancer Research UK as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It follows the recent death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding who died of breast cancer at the age of 39.

The mum of four talked about the difficult conversations she had with her children about her diagnosis and the support of her family during treatment.

Tessa Hartman speaking to her husband Sascha about their cancer journey

The mum of four plans to encourage people to support vital research that will beat the disease through donating, fundraising, volunteering or pledging a git in a will.

By sharing their story as part of the 'Play Your Part Campaign' they hope to raise awareness which could potentially save lives.

One in Two People who will get cancer in their lifetime

593 Average number of cancer cases diagnosed in Jersey each year

150 Women diagnosed with cancer everyday

I'm hungrier for life in so many ways because of what I've been through. Some people are not as lucky as me but by God, it would be a sin for me not to make the most of every day. And I am grateful every day to have my husband Sascha in my life. That may be a bit too much of a compliment for him but it's true. Tessa Hartman, Real Housewives of Jersey star

Money raised for Cancer in Jersey will go towards the Southampton Cancer Research Centre which has more than 150 scientists, doctors and nurses.