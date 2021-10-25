Jersey Housewives' star stresses the importance of early cancer detection after own dianosis
Tessa Hartman speaks to ITV Channel about the conversations needed around cancer
Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartman is calling for more education about the importance of early cancer detection after her own diagnosis.
Tessa spoke about her own journey with breast cancer for Cancer Research UK as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
It follows the recent death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding who died of breast cancer at the age of 39.
The mum of four talked about the difficult conversations she had with her children about her diagnosis and the support of her family during treatment.
Tessa Hartman speaking to her husband Sascha about their cancer journey
The mum of four plans to encourage people to support vital research that will beat the disease through donating, fundraising, volunteering or pledging a git in a will.
By sharing their story as part of the 'Play Your Part Campaign' they hope to raise awareness which could potentially save lives.
Money raised for Cancer in Jersey will go towards the Southampton Cancer Research Centre which has more than 150 scientists, doctors and nurses.