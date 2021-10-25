Jersey residents invited to remember loved ones through music, prayers and poems

People in Jersey are being invited to come together tonight to remember lost loved ones through music, prayers and poems. The Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Thomas' Church at 7pm and anybody can attend.

We have held similar thanksgiving services over the years but obviously that's not been possible since the start of the COVID19 pandemic. We know that during this difficult time many of us have been unable to remember loved ones in the way we may have wanted, so this is an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks for what they meant to us. Paul Battrick, event organiser

Leaders of Jersey's faith groups will be at the event alongside musicians and artists including Georgi Mottram, the Jersey-born soprano and Classic Brit Award Nominee.

The Aureole Choir will also be performing.

There will be a chance for attendees to leave messages in a memorial area at the back of the church with donations going to the Royal British Legion Jersey Poppy Appeal.