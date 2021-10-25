Jersey residents invited to remember loved ones through music, prayers and poems
People in Jersey are being invited to come together tonight to remember lost loved ones through music, prayers and poems. The Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Thomas' Church at 7pm and anybody can attend.
Leaders of Jersey's faith groups will be at the event alongside musicians and artists including Georgi Mottram, the Jersey-born soprano and Classic Brit Award Nominee.
The Aureole Choir will also be performing.
There will be a chance for attendees to leave messages in a memorial area at the back of the church with donations going to the Royal British Legion Jersey Poppy Appeal.