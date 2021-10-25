People in Jersey can now register to get free lateral flow tests delivered to their homes.

It is part of the government's new Home Testing Programme to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

People over the age of 12 will be encouraged to take the tests twice a week, especially before visiting at risk family members or friends and before socialising with people who they do not see regularly.

The Community Testing Programme and School Lateral Flow Test programme will continue and people can still register.

Islanders can sign up to more than one programme at a time.