Jersey sailor Alex Thomson steps down from racing
Jersey Sailor Alex Thomson has ruled himself out of racing the 2024 Vendée Globe, solo and non-stop race around-the-world.
The world-record breaking yachtsman's has decided to spend more time with his family and will take up a ambassadorial role to help inspire the next generation of sailors.
However, he has not ruled out returning to the racing circuit in 2028.
Thomson has competed in races for 19 years which included five successive Vendée Globe’s with two podium finishes and numerous world records.
Earlier this year he brought his yacht, the Hugo Boss to Jersey to give tours to young children around the Hugo Boss.