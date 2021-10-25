Jersey sailor Alex Thomson steps down from racing

Jersey Sailor Alex Thomson has ruled himself out of racing the 2024 Vendée Globe, solo and non-stop race around-the-world.

The world-record breaking yachtsman's has decided to spend more time with his family and will take up a ambassadorial role to help inspire the next generation of sailors.

However, he has not ruled out returning to the racing circuit in 2028.

My wife Kate has single handedly raised our children for the last 10 years whilst I have pursued my dream. Now I want to support Kate and allow her the same opportunity that she has given me. This doesn’t mean that I am retiring, just changing my role, from spending most of my time at sea, to spending more of it on land. Alex Thomson

Thomson has competed in races for 19 years which included five successive Vendée Globe’s with two podium finishes and numerous world records.

Earlier this year he brought his yacht, the Hugo Boss to Jersey to give tours to young children around the Hugo Boss.