Jersey's Government formally take over Bellozanne sewage works contract

Jersey's Government has formally taken over the contract to complete the work at the Bellozanne Sewage plant.

It comes as the main contractor NMCN Plc went into administration earlier this year.

The Department for Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) terminated the contract and then bid to become the principal contractor earlier this month.

The £82 million pound project at Bellozanne has been designed to reduce odour and improve the islands overall sewage system.